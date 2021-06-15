Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.56. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

