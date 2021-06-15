Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 21,967 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 53,530 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

