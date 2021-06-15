Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

