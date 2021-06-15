Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

