Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 96.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 473,477 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 55,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,041,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

