IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

