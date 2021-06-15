Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New $120.19 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,545,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,186,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Trimble at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

