Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 83.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $913.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

