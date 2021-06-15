Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

