Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 15,979 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $125,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

