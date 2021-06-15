McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

