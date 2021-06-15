King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 473 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

