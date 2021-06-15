Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.