Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 4,400 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

