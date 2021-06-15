Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.