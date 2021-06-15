Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

