Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,807 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.