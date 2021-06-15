Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

