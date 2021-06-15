2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $55.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.11.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

