Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of QYLG opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46.

