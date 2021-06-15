Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.