Comparing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Till Capital and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -9.33% -3.00% Greenlight Capital Re 9.07% 11.29% 3.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 139.56 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.67 $3.87 million N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. The company also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and provides property and casualty insurance services. In addition, it engages in insurance consulting, investment management, management services, and mineral exploration activities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.