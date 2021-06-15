Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $116,113.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00158051 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00184207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.39 or 0.01031510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.54 or 1.00544101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.