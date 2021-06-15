Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2108 8318 15468 644 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -3.19 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 20.63

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies rivals beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

