ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $90.93 million and $145,851.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,797.00 or 1.00029988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00351422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.00860755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00434962 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00063310 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.