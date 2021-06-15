MyWish Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $402.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WISHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.