Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.61. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

