Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PSTV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

