Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PSTV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.40.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.
