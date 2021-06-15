Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Shares of CODA opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.