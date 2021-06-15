EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDRY. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EuroDry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

