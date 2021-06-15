Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

