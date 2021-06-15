Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $122.25

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

