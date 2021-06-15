Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Lennar by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,126,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

