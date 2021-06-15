Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,327 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

