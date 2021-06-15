Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,697 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.