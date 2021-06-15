Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $724,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.80, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

