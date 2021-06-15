B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 413.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,622 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 60.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 970,917 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.7% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,559,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 522,531 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 204.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 571,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 383,942 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

