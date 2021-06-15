Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

