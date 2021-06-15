32,093 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

