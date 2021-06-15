Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $112.44 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,426 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $112,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

