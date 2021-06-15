Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,411 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Eaton worth $102,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

ETN stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.