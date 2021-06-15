Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 344,588 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344,588 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $95,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

