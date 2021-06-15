Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

