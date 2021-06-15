IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

