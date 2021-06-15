16,231 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,872,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

