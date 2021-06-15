Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $912,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after acquiring an additional 268,176 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1,450.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

