Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

