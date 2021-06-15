Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 172 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

MCK stock opened at $192.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

