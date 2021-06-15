Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

