Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,801 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $532.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

